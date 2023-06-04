Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nkunku stars as Leipzig retains German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

Christopher Nkunku scored one second-half goal and set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other as RB Leipzig won its second consecutive German Cup title on Saturday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 10:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nkunku cut inside past several Frankfurt defenders and shot from the edge of the penalty area, and his effort took two deflections before ending up in the net.
Nkunku cut inside past several Frankfurt defenders and shot from the edge of the penalty area, and his effort took two deflections before ending up in the net. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nkunku cut inside past several Frankfurt defenders and shot from the edge of the penalty area, and his effort took two deflections before ending up in the net. | Photo Credit: AP

RB Leipzig won back-to-back German Cup titles with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku scoring one second-half goal and setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other.

After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig’s Timo Werner spurned a glorious early chance, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku’s strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute.

The momentum was firmly back with Leipzig and Nkunku slipped in a low ball for the unmarked Szoboszlai, who found the far corner with a poised finish with five minutes remaining to seal the victory.

ALSO READ
Lionel Messi bids farewell to Paris amid boos

Leipzig followed up a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga with a second major trophy in as many seasons. Leipzig-born coach Marco Rose claimed his first silverware as manager in Germany.

Oliver Glasner’s final game in charge of Frankfurt was one to forget, however, as his uninspired side rarely threatened Leipzig.

The best opportunity of a first half fell to Werner in the fourth minute, but the striker could only muster a tame effort straight at goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after being set up by Szoboszlai following a rapid counter-attack.

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani hit the side netting from a tight angle and Nkunku forced Tuta into a last-ditch block, but both teams struggled to find clear chances in a cagey first half.

Frankfurt improved after the break and Mario Gotze put Kolo Muani through on goal before volleying straight at Janis Blaswich, but Leipzig grabbed the opener against the run of play.

ALSO READ
Spectator dies from fall during River Plate match

Nkunku cut inside past several Frankfurt defenders and shot from the edge of the penalty area, and his effort took two deflections before ending up in the net. He then turned provider for Szoboszlai to put the result beyond doubt.

The result meant Bayer Leverkusen, which finished sixth in the Bundesliga, qualified for the Europa League again after reaching the semifinals this season.

Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last year, would have qualified with a German Cup victory but will have to settle for the third-tier Europa Conference League. 

Related Topics

German Cup /

RB Leipzig /

Eintracht Frankfurt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women’s match in night session
    Reuters
  2. Nkunku stars as Leipzig retains German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
    Reuters
  3. Stokes downplays fitness concerns, set to bowl in Ashes
    AFP
  4. On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris
    Reuters
  5. Spectator dies from fall during River Plate match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nkunku stars as Leipzig retains German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
    Reuters
  2. Spectator dies from fall during River Plate match
    AP
  3. Lionel Messi bids farewell to Paris amid boos
    AP
  4. Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag’s United ‘broken’ after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women’s match in night session
    Reuters
  2. Nkunku stars as Leipzig retains German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
    Reuters
  3. Stokes downplays fitness concerns, set to bowl in Ashes
    AFP
  4. On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris
    Reuters
  5. Spectator dies from fall during River Plate match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment