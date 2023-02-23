Court investigates alleged match fixing in Copa del Rey

A Spanish court is investigating alleged match fixing in a Copa del Rey game between Huracan Melilla and Levante in 2021, LaLiga said on Thursday.

LaLiga said it had filed a formal complaint to the National Police Center for Sports Integrity and Gambling (CENPIDA) following an anonymous tip about the match, which then top flight side Levante won 8-0 against the fifth tier minnows.

A regional court of Melilla has opened an investigation and six people, including a former Huracan Melilla player, have already appeared before the court for questioning, LaLiga said in a statement.

Police said a former Huracan Melilla player was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly participating in fixing several matches in order to profit from betting.

The player, as well the other people arrested, was not identified for legal reasons.

Huracan Melilla said in a statement that it would make itself available to the Spanish justice system and the football authorities.

“The club have always defended fair and clean play and will do everything necessary to fight against fraud,” it said. “We want to make clear that if any active member of the club is involved, disciplinary and judicial actions will be taken immediately.”

The Copa del Rey is organised by the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), not by LaLiga, which runs the First and Second divisions in Spain.

RFEF did not respond to a request for comment.

In January, 23 people, including football players, were arrested as part of a probe into suspected match-fixing in non-professional Spanish, Andorran and Gibraltarian football leagues in order to profit from betting.

Those arrested are suspected of belonging to a ring that allegedly won as much as 500,000 euros (530,400 USD)through minor bets with payouts that were too small to raise regulatory flags, the police said.

No players were identified, but police said the ring targeted some 30 games in non-professional leagues.