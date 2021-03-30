Football Football Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury The striker sustained the injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of the match against England on Wednesday. Reuters 30 March, 2021 21:15 IST Lewandowski will miss Bayern Munich's match against Leipzig on Saturday and the UCL quarter-finals against PSG next month. - PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images Reuters 30 March, 2021 21:15 IST Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champion said on Tuesday.Lewandowski sustained the injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of the match against England on Wednesday, and had scans on Monday.READ| Benzema to stand trial in October for alleged blackmailHis injury is a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern, which travels to second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday and faces Paris St-German in the Champions League quarter-finals next month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.