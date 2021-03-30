Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champion said on Tuesday.

Lewandowski sustained the injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of the match against England on Wednesday, and had scans on Monday.

His injury is a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern, which travels to second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday and faces Paris St-German in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.