Football Football Ligue 1 makes sluggish return, 10-man Bordeaux held by Nantes The 2020-21 Ligue 1 season began with fewer than the maximum 5,000 fans allowed turning up at the Matmut Atlantique. Reuters 22 August, 2020 09:25 IST Bordeaux has now failed to win any of its last eight league outings as it got off to a sluggish start under new coach Jean-Louis Gasset. - Ligue 1/ Twitter Reuters 22 August, 2020 09:25 IST Girondins de Bordeaux was reduced to 10 men early on but still salvaged a point in a lacklustre 0-0 home draw against Nantes in the first game of the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season on Friday.The game, initially scheduled on Saturday, had been brought forward by the French League after the Olympique de Marseille-St Etienne match was postponed following four cases of coronavirus in the Provence side.The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and a new season resumed with fewer than the maximum 5,000 fans allowed turning up at the Matmut Atlantique.READ: Newcomer PSG finally makes it to Europe's biggest stage Bordeaux has now failed to win any of its last eight league outings as it got off to a sluggish start under new coach Jean-Louis Gasset.Nantes dominated for the most part after the 20-year-old Mehdi Zerkane, making his Ligue 1 debut, was shown a straight red card for a rough challenge on Nicolas Pallois.But it lacked inspiration throughout and Bordeaux held firm, led by centre back Laurent Koscielny.Dijon take on Angers and Lille entertain Stade Rennais on Saturday.Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain had their respective matches postponed by three weeks after both teams qualified for the Champions League semifinals.