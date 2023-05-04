Football

Ligue 1: Brest beats Nantes 2-0, moves out of relegation zone

Jeremy Le Douaron and Mathias Pereira Lage scored in the first half and Brest jumped three spots in the standings to 14th place with five games remaining in the season.

AP
BREST 04 May, 2023 06:59 IST
Brest’s French defender Kenny Lala (L) celebrates with his teammates after their team’s second goal.

Brest’s French defender Kenny Lala (L) celebrates with his teammates after their team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brest moved out of the French league’s relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over fellow struggler Nantes on Wednesday.

The victory over its Brittany rival extended Brest’s unbeaten run to six games.

Nantes, which lost 5-1 to Toulouse in the French Cup final on Saturday, slipped one spot into the relegation zone on goal difference below 16th-place Strasbourg.

Strasbourg visits Nantes on Sunday.

Four teams will be relegated from the top tier this season as the French league reduces from 20 to 18 teams next season.

