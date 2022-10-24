Football

French club Brest asks for probe into alleged racist comment during Ligue 1 game

Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was racially abused by Clermont captain Johan Gastien during their game on Sunday.

AP
24 October, 2022 22:09 IST
24 October, 2022 22:09 IST
Brest’s Algerian forward Islam Slimani (L) said he was racially abused during his side’s 3-1 win over Clermont.

Brest’s Algerian forward Islam Slimani (L) said he was racially abused during his side’s 3-1 win over Clermont. | Photo Credit: AFP

Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was racially abused by Clermont captain Johan Gastien during their game on Sunday.

French club Brest has asked the discipline commission of the French league to investigate allegations by one of its players that he was targeted by racist insults during a league game.

Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was called a “dirty blédard” — a derogatory French term to describe immigrants from North Africa — by Clermont captain Johan Gastien during Brest’s 3-1 win on Sunday.

READ: Textor’s takeover of French club Lyon delayed again

The club said in a statement Monday that it “cannot accept” such abuses and asked the disciplinary commission “to shed light” on the case.

Clermont has expressed support to Gastien, who has denied making the comments.

“After more than 400 games as a professional, in four different clubs and against many teams, I could never have believed that one day I would be accused of such remarks,” Gastien said. “I feel deeply affected as a man. This is not in line with my values and my education. I have never been a racist person and I strongly condemn anyone who would make such remarks.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us