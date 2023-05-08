France’s Ligue 1 has often been witness to the monopoly of Paris St. Germain, with the rest left to sweep up other consolation prizes like European spots. This year, teams like Lens and Marseille have run the Parisians close, with the top three separated only by five points going into the dying stages of the tournament.

Here are the different routes for Ligue 1 teams to various European competitions:

UEFA Champions League

The top two finishers in the 2022-23 season of Ligue 1 will qualify directly for the Champions League group stage, while the third-placed team will have to go through a third preliminary round and then a play-off to enter the group stage.

But, if the 2022-23 Europa League winner qualifies for the Champions League through its domestic league performance, the third-placed Ligue 1 team will directly enter the UCL group stage for the next season.

UEFA Europa League

Fourth-placed team in Ligue 1 qualifies directly for the Europa League group stage. Toulouse FC has already secured a spot in the group stage of the Europa League by virtue of winning the Coupe de France.

UEFA Europa Conference League

The Ligue 1 side which finishes fifth in the league gets a spot in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Current Scenario

Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi walks past coach Christophe Galtier after being substituted in a Ligue 1 games against Marseille. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS

PSG, Lens and Marseille are the three sides in the race for the direct group stage entry for UCL. But all three could gain a group stage entry if a side which has qualified for UCL through its domestic league wins the Europa League.

Monaco is currently fourth and has a good-enough cushion on Lille, which is on fifth, meaning it is likely to partner Toulouse as French representative in the Europa League.

Lille, Rennes and Lyon are in race for a fifth-place finish, which would secure a play-off spot in the Europa Conference League.