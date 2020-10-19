Football Football Ligue 1: Lille goes on top as Lens sees red in northern derby Christophe Galtier's side, which has conceded only two goals this season, prevailed with goals from Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone and Yusuf Yazici Reuters PARIS 19 October, 2020 10:15 IST Lille has 17 points from seven games and leads second-placed Paris St Germain by two points. (Representative Image). - Reuters Photo Reuters PARIS 19 October, 2020 10:15 IST Lille moved top of the Ligue 1 standings as they demolished promoted neighbour RC Lens 4-0 at home in the northern derby on Sunday.Christophe Galtier's side, which has conceded only two goals this season, prevailed with goals from Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone and Yusuf Yazici with Lens finishing with nine men after Jonathan Gradit and Clement Michelin were sent off after the break.Lille has 17 points from seven games and leads second-placed Paris St Germain by two points.Lens, back in the top flight after a five-year spell in Ligue 2, is fifth on 13 points. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos