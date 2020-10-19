Football

Ligue 1: Lille goes on top as Lens sees red in northern derby

Christophe Galtier's side, which has conceded only two goals this season, prevailed with goals from Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone and Yusuf Yazici

19 October, 2020

Lille moved top of the Ligue 1 standings as they demolished promoted neighbour RC Lens 4-0 at home in the northern derby on Sunday.

Lille has 17 points from seven games and leads second-placed Paris St Germain by two points.

Lens, back in the top flight after a five-year spell in Ligue 2, is fifth on 13 points.

