Ligue 1: Lille hold wasteful PSG to goalless stalemate, Rennes finds form with Lorient win

Paris Saint Germain missed a chance to return to the summit of Ligue 1 after it was held to a 0-0 draw at Lille, who retained pole position on Sunday ahead of Olympique Lyonnais.

Lille has 33 points and a superior goal difference to Lyon, which was 4-1 winner at Nice on Saturday, while third-placed PSG is a point adrift after squandering a number of opportunities in a scrappy contest at Lille.

The visitor missed Brazil forward Neymar with an ankle injury and looked toothless up front in the opening half, although home goalkeeper Mike Maignan did well to stop Jose Fonte from scoring an own goal in the 45th minute.



Thilo Kehrer had headed just wide midway through the first half and Moise Kean hit the side-netting with a first time shot in the 51st minute as PSG turned on the heat after the break.

Kean and Marquinhos failed to turn in a low cross by hard-working Angel di Maria, who pulled all the strings for PSG in the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who came on as a late substitute on his 22nd birthday.

The home side, which was reduced to sporadic raids after dominating possession in the opening 15 minutes, came close in the 75th minute when PSG keeper Keylor Navas turned around the post a low drive by Burak Yilmaz.



Rennes finds form with 3-0 Lorient win



After failing on its Champions League debut, Rennes is finding its domestic form again with Sunday's 3-0 win at Lorient moving the club up to fifth place.



Rennes also missed out on securing a spot in the Europa League amid a run of bad form. But coach Julien Stephan's side has bounced back with three straight wins and is level on points with fourth-place Marseille, which has a better goal difference.





After center half Damien Da Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half with a low shot, midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud made it 2-0 midway through the second with a fine angled shot into the bottom left corner. Forward Martin Terrier rounded off the win in the 75th minute when he cut in from the left and curled the ball into the opposite corner.Sixth-place Montpellier lost some ground on the front-runners after drawing 2-2 at midtable Brest, with striker Andy Delort grabbing a late equalizer for Montpellier.Monaco snapped a streak of three straight defeats with a 1-0 win at Dijon thanks to an early goal from German forward Kevin Volland, who was set up by striker partner Wissam Ben Yedder. Monaco climbed up to seventh place.