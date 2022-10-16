Football

PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille on Monday.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 13:00 IST
16 October, 2022 13:00 IST
Mbappe’s PSG exit speculations have overshadowed its Sunday’s clash against Marseille.

Mbappe’s PSG exit speculations have overshadowed its Sunday’s clash against Marseille. | Photo Credit: AP

Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille on Monday.

League leader PSG will take on third placed Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Monday at the Parc des Princes stadium, Paris.

LIVE - Liverpool vs Manchester City

Unbeaten since the start of this year’s league campaign, the Parisians will hunt for a win that will further solidify their spot at the top of the league table.

Marseille meanwhile, comes into the tie at the back of a 1-2 league loss against lowly Ajaccio and its momentum will be tested in Paris.

Already without Presnel Kimpembe due to a hamstring injury, PSG will now have to manage without Sergio Ramos, who was shown red-card during the match against Reims and is facing a two match suspension.

Meanwhile, the MNM trio of Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi could be back for “Le Classique” against Marseille.

Messi has missed PSG’s last two games in all competitions because of a slight calf problem. Coach Christophe Galtier said the Argentina great is feeling better and is likely to return on Sunday.

Head-to-head in Ligue 1
Total matches: 85
PSG: 33
Marseille: 32
Draw: 20
Ligue 1 form guide
PSG: D-W-W-W-W
Marseille: L-W-D-W-W
Predicted XI
PSG: Donnarumma, Danilo, Marquinhos, Mukiele, Bernet, Verratti, Vintinha, Hakkimi, Neymar, Sarabia, Mbappe
Marseille: Blanco, Gigot, Balerdi, Mebemba, Tavares, Gueye, Rongier, Kabore, Payet, Gerson, Sanchez
Where to watch PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 match?
The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 game will be telecast live on Sports18 channel and can be live streamed on the Voot app/website.
When does PSG play against Marseille?
PSG will take on Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium on October 17, Monday at 12:15am IST.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us