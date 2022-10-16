PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

League leader PSG will take on third placed Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Monday at the Parc des Princes stadium, Paris.

Unbeaten since the start of this year’s league campaign, the Parisians will hunt for a win that will further solidify their spot at the top of the league table.

Marseille meanwhile, comes into the tie at the back of a 1-2 league loss against lowly Ajaccio and its momentum will be tested in Paris.

Already without Presnel Kimpembe due to a hamstring injury, PSG will now have to manage without Sergio Ramos, who was shown red-card during the match against Reims and is facing a two match suspension.

Meanwhile, the MNM trio of Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi could be back for “Le Classique” against Marseille.

Messi has missed PSG’s last two games in all competitions because of a slight calf problem. Coach Christophe Galtier said the Argentina great is feeling better and is likely to return on Sunday.

Head-to-head in Ligue 1 Total matches: 85 PSG: 33 Marseille: 32 Draw: 20 Ligue 1 form guide PSG: D-W-W-W-W Marseille: L-W-D-W-W

Predicted XI PSG: Donnarumma, Danilo, Marquinhos, Mukiele, Bernet, Verratti, Vintinha, Hakkimi, Neymar, Sarabia, Mbappe Marseille: Blanco, Gigot, Balerdi, Mebemba, Tavares, Gueye, Rongier, Kabore, Payet, Gerson, Sanchez