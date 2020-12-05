Ligue 1: Marseille closes in on PSG with Nimes victory

Olympique de Marseille (OM) boosted its title hopes when goals by Dario Benedetto and Valere Germain earned it a 2-0 win at Nimes, its fifth in a row in Ligue 1, and second spot in the standings on Friday.

Benedetto and Germain scored after halftime to put OM on 24 points from 11 matches, one behind leader Paris St Germain which has played one game more.

Nimes was reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute after Andres Cubas was sent off. It lies 16th in the standings on 11 points from 13 matches.

Marseille was the first in action with Dimitri Payet testing Baptiste Reynet with a powerful shot from inside the box after 13 minutes.

Andre Villas-Boas's side dominated possession and played neatly, but Nicolas Eliasson came closet for the home side in the 17th minute when his curled 25-metre shot crashed onto Steve Mandanda's crossbar.

Villas-Boas was sent off after protesting against the referee's decision to hand a yellow card to defender Duje Caleta Car for a rough tackle, five minutes before the break.

OM continued to dominate in the second half and after a couple of missed chances, Benedetto found the back of the net with a delicate chip after being played through by Alvaro Gonzalez.

Hopes of a Nimes comeback were dashed in the 77th minute as Cubas was sent off following a second bookable offence.

Seven minutes later, Germain wrapped up victory from close range following a Morgan Sanson cross, three days after OM claimed its first win in the Champions League this season against Olympiakos.