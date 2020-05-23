Football Football Next Ligue 1 season likely to begin on August 23 The French Football League has announced that the next Ligue 1 season is most likely to begin on August 23, a day after the Ligue 2 campaign starts. PTI Paris 23 May, 2020 22:02 IST The French Football League are waiting on the outcome of UEFA's June 17 meeting on new dates for postponed European competitions before confirming the proposed launch of the 2020-21 campaign. - AFP PTI Paris 23 May, 2020 22:02 IST The French Football League (LFP) on Saturday set August 23 as the provisional date for the start of the next Ligue 1 season.They are waiting on the outcome of UEFA's June 17 meeting on new dates for postponed European competitions before confirming the proposed launch of the 2020-21 campaign.But the LFP on Saturday said that after talks with broadcasters, and leaving aside for now announcing specific match dates, “the start of season dates can be set on August 22 for Ligue 2 and August 23 for Ligue 1”.RELATED| League-by-league guide to the return of football around Europe Ligue 1 was the first major European league to call a halt to the current coronavirus-hit campaign.Paris Saint-Germain was named champion after the LFP declared the season over on April 30, their hand forced by the French government's measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.RELATED| PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over Germany's Bundesliga returned last week and Spain's La Liga is due to return the week of June 8, as talks on the resumption of the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A continue.The fates of the French Cup and League Cup final remain unclear with the LFP awaiting government clarification. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos