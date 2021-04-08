Football Football Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card vs Lille The LFP handed Neymar a three-match suspension but said one game would be suspended, meaning he will miss matches against Strasbourg and St Etienne. Reuters 08 April, 2021 11:13 IST Neymar was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card for shoving Tiago Djalo- GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 April, 2021 11:13 IST Paris St Germain forward Neymar was suspended for the next two Ligue 1 matches following his sending off in Saturday's 1-0 league loss to Lille, the Disciplinary Commission of the French professional league (LFP) said on Wednesday.Neymar was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card for shoving Tiago Djalo, who reacted with a foul-mouthed rant and was also shown a red card, as Lille leapfrogged PSG to grab a three-point lead in Ligue 1.The LFP handed Neymar a three-match suspension but said one game would be suspended, meaning the Brazilian will miss Saturday's trip to Strasbourg and St Etienne's visit the following weekend.ALSO READ | Champions League: Mbappe brace helps PSG to thrilling win at BayernThe LFP added that Djalo would be banned for two games, with one match to be suspended.Neymar, who was making his first Ligue 1 start in over two months, has been sent off three times in his last 15 Ligue 1 appearances stretching back to the end of last season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.