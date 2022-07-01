Porto's Vitinha becomes PSG's first summer signing

Paris Saint Germain has signed midfielder Vitinha from Porto on a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 champion said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, the first signing of the summer for PSG, has joined the French side for a fee of about 40 million euros ($41.92 million), local media reports said.

Vitinha made a total of 59 appearances and scored four goals for the Portuguese club since his professional debut in 2020.

He helped Porto win the league title last season as well as two domestic cups and has also been capped three times by Portugal.

"A great challenge awaits me and I cannot wait to start... I will try to play the football I know and help the team achieve their goals as much as possible," Vitinha said in an interview on PSG's official website.

The Porto youth product has spent most of his career in his home country but was sent on a one-year loan to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2020-21 season.