Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG

Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated Ligue 1 debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday as Kylian Mbappe bagged a double to give the capital club a 2-0 victory at Stade de Reims.

The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Brazil striker Neymar for his first outing since winning the Copa America on July 10.

Reims 0-2 PSG: Messi makes his PSG debut; Mbappe brace wins the game for PSG

PSG maintained its perfect record this season to stay top of the standings with a maximum of 12 points.

Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, headed the opener after 15 minutes before doubling his tally for his third goal this season on the counter after 63 minutes.