Football Football Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Brazil striker Neymar for his first outing since winning the Copa America on July 10. Reuters REIMS, FRANCE 30 August, 2021 02:22 IST Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with Idrissa Gueye. - REUTERS Reuters REIMS, FRANCE 30 August, 2021 02:22 IST Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated Ligue 1 debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday as Kylian Mbappe bagged a double to give the capital club a 2-0 victory at Stade de Reims.The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Brazil striker Neymar for his first outing since winning the Copa America on July 10.AS IT HAPPENED: Ligue 1 HIGHLIGHTS Reims 0-2 PSG: Messi makes his PSG debut; Mbappe brace wins the game for PSGPSG maintained its perfect record this season to stay top of the standings with a maximum of 12 points.Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, headed the opener after 15 minutes before doubling his tally for his third goal this season on the counter after 63 minutes. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :