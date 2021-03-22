Football Highlights: Mbappe scores twice as PSG goes top in six-goal thriller PSG beat Lyon 4-2 on Sunday to go top of the Ligue 1 table, but lost Kylian Mbappe to a second-half injury. Team Sportstar 22 March, 2021 11:03 IST Team Sportstar 22 March, 2021 11:03 IST Mbappe, who netted twice as PSG raced into a 4-0 lead, went down with a muscle problem and limped off after 70 minutes.Lyon fought back to score twice but never looked likely to get back into a game dominated by the visitors.With Lille losing earlier in the day, the win sends PSG to the top of the table, while Lyon missed the chance to go top themselves and remain third. Highlights: Mbappe scores twice as PSG goes top in six-goal thriller I'd pick Benzema for France - Zidane Champions League venue Istanbul ready for 'best final on the planet UEFA Champions League draw revealed More Videos ‘One of the best strikers in the world’ - Guardiola impressed by City-linked Haaland Zidane reacts to Champions League draw against Liverpool Can Manchester City win the quadruple? Solskjaer celebrates Pogba boost for Man United run-in Tottenham's Europa League exit a 'disgrace', says Lloris Tuchel thrilled to see 'super nice' Emerson finish off Atletico Zidane praises Modric masterclass against Atalanta Guardiola urges City to forget about Champions League quarterfinal