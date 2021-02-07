Depay brace helps Lyon beat Strasbourg and go top in Ligue 1

Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon swept aside Strasbourg 3-0 to move on top of the French league on Saturday while title rivals Lille and Paris Saint-Germain rested.

MATCH CENTRE

Depay is leading Lyon's title charge with 13 league goals, while his strike partner, Karl Toko Ekambi, moved on to 11. Only PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has more goals than the former with 15.

Strasbourg's hopes were quickly dented when midfielder Adrien Thomasson was sent off after 15 minutes for contesting his yellow card with the referee, which led to him getting a second one and soon after, Lyon took the lead when Houssem Aouar won the ball in midfield and sent Depay through for a typically confident finish.

Toko Ekambi made it 2-0 in the 29th minute with a neat clip over goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima after being found in the penalty area by midfielder Thiago Mendes. Depay sealed it with a free kick midway through the second half.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo helps Juventus beat Roma

“We needed this fourth straight win to pressure our rivals,” Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said. “Our goals included a magnificent free kick from a player who was practising them well in training.”

Ffith-placed Rennes drew 0-0 at sixth-placed Lens. Rennes goalkeeper Alfred Gomis made a remarkable treble save from close range late in the first half.

Lorient continue their resurgence

Lorient continued its remarkable run of form by beating Reims 1-0 at home to make it 10 points from the last four games, with midfielder Laurent Abergel netted in the 52nd minute. The victory pushed Lorient out of the drop zone and up to 17th place.

On Sunday, PSG, sweating on the fitness of Neymar, will face off against bitter rival Marseille.