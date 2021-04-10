Football Football Mbappe leads PSG in 4-1 Strasbourg thrashing Mbappe, who netted a double in PSG's 3-2 win at Bayern Munich, opened the scoring against Racing Strasbourg to help his side narrow Lille's Ligue 1 lead to three points. Reuters 10 April, 2021 22:43 IST Kylian Mbappe completed a remarkable week as he scored one and set up another to inspire Paris St Germain to a 4-1 win at Racing Strasbourg on Saturday. - PSG, via Getty Images Reuters 10 April, 2021 22:43 IST Kylian Mbappe completed a remarkable week as he scored one and set up another to inspire Paris St Germain to a 4-1 win at Racing Strasbourg as the French champion reduced Lille's Ligue 1 lead to three points on Saturday.The France striker, who netted a double in PSG's 3-2 win at Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week, opened the scoring with Pablo Sarabia, Moise Kean and Leandro Paredes also on the scoresheet to put the capital side on 66 points from 32 games.READ: Second-string Bayern held to 1-1 draw by Union as Bundesliga lead drops to five PSG, who hosts Bayern the return leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, leads third-placed Monaco by four points before the principality team host bottom club Dijon on Sunday.Strasbourg, who pulled one back through Moise Sahi, is 14th on 36 points.Lille beat Metz 2-0 away on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.