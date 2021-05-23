Ligue 1 title race: What Lille, PSG, Monaco have to do to win the title

Lille and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are engaged in a two-way tussle as the race for the Ligue 1 crown goes right down to the wire.

Lille tops the table with 80 points, one more than reigning champion PSG. Christophe Galtier's Lille faces 12th placed Angers in its final game on Sunday, while Mauricio Pochettino's PSG will clash with 16th placed Brest at the same time.

Here's what the two clubs need to do to life the title: win.

Lille

A win for Lille will seal its first French championship title in a decade. Galtier's side has defied the odds to reach the top spot and has only Angers between it and a fourth League title. However, if the side was to drop points, then it would be in a fix. PSG, only a point away, would sneak away with the trophy if it wins or draws as it has a superior goal difference.

PSG

Defending champion PSG will face a stern test when it takes on Brest, which would be desperate to avoid a loss which would drag it to the relegation playoff. The only way PSG can win is if Lille drops points.

Outside chance for Monaco

There is also a very thin chance that third-placed Monaco could clinch the title. Monaco, which will take on Lens, can win the League if it wins by a margin of six goals or more and both Lille and PSG lose.

The Champions League slots in the Ligue 1 have also been finalised with Monaco and Lyon assured of a top-four finish.