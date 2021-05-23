Football Football Ligue 1 title race: What Lille, PSG, Monaco have to do to win the title Lille and Paris Saint-Germain are locked in a three-way battle for the Ligue 1 title. Here's what the two clubs need to do to get their hands on the French league crown. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2021 20:47 IST Burak Yilmaz is Lille's top scorer this season with 15 goals. - AP Team Sportstar 23 May, 2021 20:47 IST Lille and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are engaged in a two-way tussle as the race for the Ligue 1 crown goes right down to the wire.Lille tops the table with 80 points, one more than reigning champion PSG. Christophe Galtier's Lille faces 12th placed Angers in its final game on Sunday, while Mauricio Pochettino's PSG will clash with 16th placed Brest at the same time.Here's what the two clubs need to do to life the title: win.LilleA win for Lille will seal its first French championship title in a decade. Galtier's side has defied the odds to reach the top spot and has only Angers between it and a fourth League title. However, if the side was to drop points, then it would be in a fix. PSG, only a point away, would sneak away with the trophy if it wins or draws as it has a superior goal difference.PSGDefending champion PSG will face a stern test when it takes on Brest, which would be desperate to avoid a loss which would drag it to the relegation playoff. The only way PSG can win is if Lille drops points.Outside chance for MonacoThere is also a very thin chance that third-placed Monaco could clinch the title. Monaco, which will take on Lens, can win the League if it wins by a margin of six goals or more and both Lille and PSG lose.The Champions League slots in the Ligue 1 have also been finalised with Monaco and Lyon assured of a top-four finish. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.