Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table

Paris Saint-Germain followed its midweek Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Achraf Hakimi gave PSG a dream start, scoring in the second minute on a cold evening at the Parc des Princes. However, Nantes equalised before half-time through Matthis Abline, who finished clinically past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, PSG was unable to reclaim the lead.

Luis Enrique’s side remains unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and sits seven points clear at the top, ahead of Monaco, which has the opportunity to close the gap when it visits third-placed Marseille on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nantes secured a valuable point in its battle against relegation, though it is now 10 matches without a win.

Reflecting on the draw, Enrique expressed frustration, saying: “We dominated and created chances but lacked confidence, clarity, and precision. Football rewards teams who score, not those who simply create opportunities.” He described the result as “inexplicable” given PSG’s superiority.

Notable team changes saw Portugal striker Gonçalo Ramos make his first start in over three months, while Donnarumma returned in goal after being controversially benched for the midweek Champions League clash. Despite the changes, PSG’s struggles in converting chances into goals continue to plague it in both domestic and European competitions.

In other Ligue 1 action, Jorge Sampaoli celebrated his first win as Rennes manager with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Saint-Étienne. Arnaud Kalimuendo starred with a hat-trick, including two penalties, lifting Rennes into mid-table.