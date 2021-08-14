Football Football Ligue 1: AS Monaco loses 1-0 to Lorient as Moffi ensures victory Terem Moffi converted the spot kick after he was hauled down by Monaco's Ismail Jakobs in the first half Reuters 14 August, 2021 09:36 IST Lorient's Nigerian forward Terem Moffi (R) scores a penalty during the match between Lorient and Monaco at Le Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France. - AFP Reuters 14 August, 2021 09:36 IST Monaco stretched its winless Ligue 1 start to two games after a first-half penalty from Terem Moffi gave Lorient a 1-0 win over the principality side on Friday.Moffi converted the 31st-minute spot kick after he was hauled down by Ismail Jakobs shortly after Sofiane Diop skied his shot over bar from a good position at the other end.AS Monaco had 72 percent of the possession in the first half but Lorient came close to doubling its lead when left back Vincent Le Goff shaved the top of the bar with a cross-turned shot in the 43rd minute.ALSO READ | Ligue 1: Too early for Messi to take the field, says PochettinoDefender Strahinja Pavlovic glanced a header inches wide for the visitors shortly after the break but that was as close as Monaco came to an equaliser as it created little up front against a packed Lorient defence.In Saturday's standout fixture, Paris Saint-Germain will play at home to Strasbourg with new signing Lionel Messi to be presented to the fans before kickoff. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :