David on target as Lille beats 10-man PSG to go top

Lille leapfrogged Paris St Germain to grab the lead in Ligue 1 on Saturday after Jonathan David found the back of the net in a 1-0 win over the French champions, who had Neymar sent off in the last minute.

Canada striker David scored in the first half to put the northerners on 66 points with seven games remaining, three ahead of PSG who were lacklustre throughout the showdown.

David left the pitch with a foot injury shortly after scoring his 10th goal of the season, his eighth in his last 12 league matches.

Neymar was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card for shoving Tiago Djalo, who reacted with a foul-mouthed rant and was also shown a red card. He will miss PSG's next league game against Racing Strasbourg.

PSG struggled to create chances despite enjoying most of the possession and Lille threatened several times with lighting-quick counter attacks.

Neymar forced Maignan to a good save with a powerful half volley from just outside the box on the hour and he came close again in the 70th with a diving header that went just wide.

Coach Niko Kovac refused to get carried away, though.

"There are still 21 points at stake and we first need to secure fourth place," he told a news conference.

"But we're good. We have a good momentum."

AS Monaco moved up to third on 62 points with a 4-0 thrashing of promoted Metz. Olympique Lyonnais, fourth on 60 points, take on fifth-placed RC Lens later on Saturday.