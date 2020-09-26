Lille beats Nantes 2-0 to go top in Ligue 1

Unbeaten Lille went top of the Ligue 1 table with a comfortable 2-0 home win against Nantes thanks to an own goal and a late penalty on Friday.

Defender Nicolas Pallois deflected a Mehmet Celik strike into his own net and Burak Yilmaz converted a second-half spot kick, putting Lille on 11 points from five games.

It leads St Etienne and Stade Rennes, who meet at Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday, by one point.

Nantes, which has not beaten Lille in five years, is 14th on five points.

Godin joins Cagliari after one season at Inter Milan

Lille dominated possession but Nantes was well organised in a solid 4-4-2 and kept the host at bay until it cracked as a result of Pallois's unfortunate deflection in the 43rd minute.

The visitor failed to move up a gear after the interval and grew more nervous towards the end, with Dennis Appiah fouling Yilmaz in the box three minutes from time.

The Turkish striker got up to coolly convert the penalty and secure Lille's third victory of the season.

After the St Etienne vs Rennes opener on Saturday, Olympique de Marseille will take on Metz in the late game.