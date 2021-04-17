Football Football Leader Lille draws with Montpellier, PSG four points behind Lille needed a late equaliser from Luiz Araujo to draw 1-1 at home to Montpellier. AP 17 April, 2021 09:40 IST Luiz Araujo celebrates after scoring. - REUTERS AP 17 April, 2021 09:40 IST Lille needed a late equaliser from Luiz Araujo to draw 1-1 at home to Montpellier on Friday and guarantee it will keep top spot in a close French title race, regardless of whether defending champion Paris Saint-Germain wins this weekend.MATCH CENTREWith time running out against a well-drilled and counterattacking Montpellier side, a loose ball fell to the Brazilian on the left of the penalty area and Araujo curled a superb shot past goalkeeper Jonas Omlin in the 84th minute.Eighth-place Montpellier’s main threat — Teji Savanier providing for strikers Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort — caught Lille cold after 20 minutes. The unselfish Laborde chased a pass down the right and whipped in a fine cross which the alert Delort met with a diving header.PREVIEW - Barcelona, Bilbao meet in Copa del Rey finalHe joined Laborde on 12 goals this season, a good total considering that Delort has twice tested positive for coronavirus during this season.Lille is four points ahead of Champions League semifinalist PSG, which hosts an improving Saint-Etienne side on Sunday without the suspended Neymar. There are five rounds remaining after this weekend's matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.