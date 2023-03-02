Football

Germany midfielder Dallmann could miss Women’s World Cup

The 28-year-old Dallmann tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament in the German Cup quarterfinal win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Bayern said Thursday.

AP
02 March, 2023 21:07 IST
02 March, 2023 21:07 IST
Linda Dallmann of Bayern München with the ball during the UEFA Women’s Champions League game. (FILE PHOTO)

Linda Dallmann of Bayern München with the ball during the UEFA Women’s Champions League game. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: Gunnar Hoffsten/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Dallmann tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament in the German Cup quarterfinal win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Bayern said Thursday.

Germany midfielder Linda Dallmann could miss this year’s Women’s World Cup after a season-ending ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich.

Also Read
Pavard says he has no plans to leave Bayern Munich

The 28-year-old Dallmann tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament in the German Cup quarterfinal win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Bayern said Thursday.

“Dallmann must now undergo surgery (on Friday),” Bayern said. “The diagnosis means an early end to the season.”

Dallmann played in all six of Germany’s games at the Women’s European Championship last year and came off the bench in the final as the team lost to host nation England 2-1 in extra time.

Bayern’s last Bundesliga game this season is May 28. Germany’s first group match at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for July 24.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us