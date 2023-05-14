Football

Messi booed by PSG fans on return from suspension, during Ligue 1 match vs Ajaccio

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Argentina returned to action for PSG after being suspended by the club for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

Chennai 14 May, 2023 00:49 IST
Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi in action against AJ Ajaccio in the Ligue 1 game at Parc des Princes.

Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi in action against AJ Ajaccio in the Ligue 1 game at Parc des Princes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi was booed by his own club Paris Saint-Germain’s fans during the Ligue 1 clash against AJ Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with his team following its 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient in the league.

The Argentine later apologised to the club and his teammates and resumed training with PSG on Monday.

“I apologize to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me,” he said on Instagram. “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already cancelled it before…”.

The PSG head coach Christophe Galtier had previously admitted that the club’s performances had dipped with Messi out.

“Leo’s suspension has added to poor performances, we can’t hide behind that... I can’t say it has been a pleasant period. There’s a target to achieve, players are working hard. We are focused and committed,” , he had said.

However, when the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Argentina returned in action at the French capital, he was booed and jeered by the fans every time he touched the ball.

PSG eventually beat Ajaccio 5-0 to widen its lead to six points over second-placed Lens.

