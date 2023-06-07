Magazine

Messi set to join Inter Miami: Reports

Star forward Lionel Messi is all set to join Major League Soccer’s side Inter Miami as per reports from BBC.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 19:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Star forward Lionel Messi is all set to join Major League Soccer’s side Inter Miami as per reports from BBC.

The reports say that the Miami deal includes collaboration with brands like Adidas and Apple.

Messi spent the last two seasons with French Champion Paris Saint-Germain. He netted 32 goals in 75 games for the club - and ended this season with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.

Messi was heavily linked with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner chose Inter Miami.

The Argentine’s preferred destination would have been Barcelona, but the Financial Fair Play regulations in Spain’s top flight have made the ambitious plan almost next to impossible.

He left Barca in 2021, after 21 years with the club, due to the club’s financial problems. Messi left as Barca’s record scorer with 672 goals and won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Spanish Cups during his time with the Catalan side.

