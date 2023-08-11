Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup quarterfinal: When and where to watch Messi play?

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Charlotte FC in the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup on Saturday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Inter Miami will aim to extend its Leagues Cup winning-streak.

It earned its place among the last eight teams in the competition by claiming four consecutive wins. The side defeated LIGA MX side Cruz Azul 1-2 and Atlanta United 4-0 at DRV PNK Stadium in the group stage.

From there, Miami knocked out rival Orlando City in a convincing 3-1 win at home and clinched a quarterfinal berth on the road with a penalty shootout win over FC Dallas, in a round of 16 match featuring a staggering eight goals in regulation.

Leagues Cup form Inter Miami CF: W-W-W-W Charlotte FC: W-W-W-W Predicted lineups Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Gomez, Messi, Martinez, Taylor Charlotte: ahlina, Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Byrne, Westwood, Jozwiak, Arfield, Bronico, Vargas, Swiderski

Charlotte meanwhile, will come to South Florida after defeating Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 in the round of 16. Prior to eliminating Houston, the North Carolina-based side knocked out Cruz Azul in penalties in the round of 32 and defeated FC Dallas and Necaxa in the group stage.