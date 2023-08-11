MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup quarterfinal: When and where to watch Messi play?

Get the live streaming and telecast information of the Leagues Cup quarterfinal match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 15:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jordi Alba, Josef Martínez and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF look on during a training session.
Jordi Alba, Josef Martínez and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF look on during a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jordi Alba, Josef Martínez and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF look on during a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Charlotte FC in the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup on Saturday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Inter Miami will aim to extend its Leagues Cup winning-streak.

It earned its place among the last eight teams in the competition by claiming four consecutive wins. The side defeated LIGA MX side Cruz Azul 1-2 and Atlanta United 4-0 at DRV PNK Stadium in the group stage.

From there, Miami knocked out rival Orlando City in a convincing 3-1 win at home and clinched a quarterfinal berth on the road with a penalty shootout win over FC Dallas, in a round of 16 match featuring a staggering eight goals in regulation.

Leagues Cup form
Inter Miami CF: W-W-W-W
Charlotte FC: W-W-W-W
Predicted lineups
Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Gomez, Messi, Martinez, Taylor
Charlotte: ahlina, Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Byrne, Westwood, Jozwiak, Arfield, Bronico, Vargas, Swiderski

Charlotte meanwhile, will come to South Florida after defeating Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 in the round of 16. Prior to eliminating Houston, the North Carolina-based side knocked out Cruz Azul in penalties in the round of 32 and defeated FC Dallas and Necaxa in the group stage.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC start?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Charlotte will kick-off at 6:00am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Charlotte?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Charlotte can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

