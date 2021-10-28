Messi misses PSG training ahead of Lille clash

Lionel Messi missed Paris Saint Germain's training session on Thursday with the Ligue 1 club saying the team's medical update would be released later in the day.

France striker Kylian Mbappe also missed the session with what sports daily L'Equipe reported as an ORL (ear, nose or throat) infection.

Argentine forward Messi has had a mixed start to life at PSG since he joined as a free agent from Barcelona during the close season, scoring three goals in the Champions League but failing to find the back of the net in four Ligue 1 appearances.

PSG, which leads the standings with 28 points from 11 games, faces champion Lille on Friday.