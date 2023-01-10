Football

Leo Messi seems to me to be happy in Paris: PSG manager Galtier

The Argentine FIFA World Cup winner, who joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona on a two-year deal in 2021, will see his initial contract expire this year.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 21:56 IST
Lionel Messi has 14 goals and 12 assists with Paris Saint-Germain this season and may start against Angers in his first game after the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has 14 goals and 12 assists with Paris Saint-Germain this season and may start against Angers in his first game after the FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi has returned to Paris Saint-Germain training after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is expected to start in his first Ligue 1 game after returning, against Angers.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona on a two-year deal in 2021, will see his initial contract expire this year. But the French side will be looking to secure his stay for a longer period of time, given the kind of form he has, with 14 assists and 12 goals so far this seeason.

“I know there are talks and that the club has spoken to Leo but I don’t know where they are at,” PSG Galtier told reporters on Tuesday.

“Leo seems to me to be happy in Paris and I think there is a real desire on behalf of the club to extend Leo’s contract,” added Galtier, who said that Luis Campos, PSG’s football advisor, was in discussions with Messi’s representatives along with president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Watch the press conference below:

 Daily football podcast
