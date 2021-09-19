Messi set for PSG home debut

Lionel Messi is set for his Paris Saint-Germain home debut against Lyon at Parc des Princes.

But PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will wait until morning before deciding if Kylian Mbappe is fit to play. The striker twisted his ankle in the midweek draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League and is having a late fitness test.

"He has trained with the group with some caution. We're happy with the evolution and tomorrow we will see how he responds," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

READ | French roundup: Lens beats Lille after match interrupted by fan violence

PSG fans will be eager to catch a first glimpse of Messi at home after his summer arrival from Barcelona. Messi came close to his first goal when he hit the crossbar against Brugge.

Lyon has won its previous three matches and coach Peter Bosz has spoken of playing for a win against PSG, which is looking for a sixth straight league victory.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, unbeaten Nice hosts struggling Monaco in the French Riviera derby and second-place Angers takes on Nantes.