Football

Messi returns to PSG; Receives guard of honour from players, support staff

Lionel Messi was welcomed back from his World Cup-winning exploits in Qatar by his club, PSG with a rousing guard of honour on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
04 January, 2023 16:51 IST
The Parisians are next up against Chateauroux in the French Cup on January 7, but it seems unlikely that Messi will be a part of it, considering he just got back to training. (FILE PHOTO)

The Parisians are next up against Chateauroux in the French Cup on January 7, but it seems unlikely that Messi will be a part of it, considering he just got back to training.

A beaming Messi also received a memento from the club, after he walked past his teammates and support staff, who greeted the World Cup Golden Ball winner with applause.

PSG hasn’t had the greatest restart to its league campaign. After securing a scratchy win over Strasbourg, thanks to an injury time winner by Kylian Mbappe, the defending champion fell to second-placed Lens, 3-1.

The Parisians are next up against Chateauroux in the French Cup on January 7, but it seems unlikely that Messi will be a part of it, considering he just got back to training.

In Ligue 1, PSG will next face Angers on January 12.

