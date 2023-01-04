Lionel Messi was welcomed back from his World Cup-winning exploits in Qatar by his club, PSG with a rousing guard of honour on Wednesday.

A beaming Messi also received a memento from the club, after he walked past his teammates and support staff, who greeted the World Cup Golden Ball winner with applause.

The ultimate respect 👏



Messi's PSG teammates give the Argentine World Cup-winning skipper a guard of honour on his return to trainingpic.twitter.com/faDQYBRvBU — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) January 4, 2023

PSG hasn’t had the greatest restart to its league campaign. After securing a scratchy win over Strasbourg, thanks to an injury time winner by Kylian Mbappe, the defending champion fell to second-placed Lens, 3-1.

The Parisians are next up against Chateauroux in the French Cup on January 7, but it seems unlikely that Messi will be a part of it, considering he just got back to training.

In Ligue 1, PSG will next face Angers on January 12.