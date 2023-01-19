Football

Lionel Messi scores for PSG against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All Star XI

Lionel Messi scored for PSG against Saudi All Star XI, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

19 January, 2023 22:43 IST
PSG’s Lionel Messi warms up prior to the start of a friendly soccer match between a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi scored for Paris Saint-Germain against Saudi All Star XI, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

The goal came in the third minute when PSG attacked against the run of lay and Neymar delivered a through ball for Messi and the Argentine got it past Mohammed Al Owais with ease. Al Owais has been at the receiving end of the World Cup winner’s wrath quite recently before this match as well.

The PSG forward, who scored seven goals at Qatar 2022, started his goal-scoring against Saudi Arabia, with a goal from the spot. The goalkeeper between the sticks was Al Owais, who later pulled off a fantastic show in that match, handing a shock opening loss to Argentina

This was Messi’s second goal since his return to PSG after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar.

The match attracted headlines as it was the first time Messi and Ronaldo, two greatest players of this generation, clashed against each other since November 2020, when Juventus and Barcelona (their former clubs) played in the Champions League.

More to follow.

