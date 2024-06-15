MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024

It was Messi’s 107th and 108th goal for the Albiceleste, bringing him level with Ali Daei, who is second on the list of most international goalscorers.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 05:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal for Argentina.
File photo: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal for Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal for Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice against Guatemala on Saturday to increase his international goals tally, thereby narrowing the lead with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the most goals on the global stage.

It was Messi’s 107th and 108th goal for the Albiceleste, bringing him level with Ali Daei, who is second on the list of most international goalscorers.

The first goal came via a stroke of luck minutes after Guatemala had taken a shock lead over La Albiceleste in the friendly fixture.

The Central American team’s keeper Nicholas Hagen attempted to play out from the back but could only manage to hand the pass right to the Inter Miami playmaker. With enough time and acres of space, ten yards away from goal, Messi calmly slotted in the equaliser.

The second goal came in the 77th minute, Messi slotting in a goal when one-on-one with the keeper after a brilliant one-two with Angel Di Maria.

HIGHEST GOALSCORERS OF ALL TIME IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

Position Player Country Goals Apperances
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 128 206
2 Ali Daei Iran 108 148
3 Lionel Messi Argentina 108 181
4 Sunil Chhetri India 93 143
5 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Argentina

