Lionel Messi to sign a two-year deal with PSG

Lionel Messi has agreed on a two-year deal with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain, with an option to extend for another year, according to reports.

The 34-year-old Argentine is set to arrive in Paris in the coming hours to formally finalise the move.

Messi left Barcelona after the La Liga giant was unable to fulfil a new contract that had been agreed with the player due to "financial and structural obstacles".

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has officially been a free agent since July 1 after he failed to agree terms over a renewal before his previous Barcelona contract expired on June 30.

Messi spent his entire career at Barcelona, coming through the club's academy before going on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances.

He will become the club's fourth free signing of the summer after Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan).