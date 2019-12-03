Football Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record Lionel Messi said that he expects his record of six Ballon d'Or crowns will be beaten in the future. Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 15:05 IST Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 15:05 IST Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record Virgil Van Dijk: Ballon d'Or nomination 'special' for a defender Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history' Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse More Videos Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal Lewandowski on same level as Messi and Ronaldo, says Werner We can't tempt Jamie Vardy back to England - Chilwell Lewandowski leads race for Golden Boot with blistering start Mancini 'loves' Balotelli, but won't call him up for Italy Harry Maguire a future Manchester United captain - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Klopp dismisses claims Liverpool will throw title away