Lionel Messi is considering a move to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, claimed Sergio Aguero, Messi’s close friend and long-time teammate at Argentina.

“He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell’s,” Aguero recently said, as quoted by UOL.

However, another former Argentina teammate, Maxi Rodriguez, laughed off Aguero’s claim: “Kun is Kun. He can’t keep quiet. We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let’s wait and see what happens. We will not get ahead of the facts.”

Former Manchester City star Aguero, who had to retire from football due to a cardiac arrhythmia, was Messi’s roommate during the Qatar World Cup, where Argentina won its first World Cup trophy since 1986.

Earlier this week, Messi’s father, Jorge, discussed with PSG management his contract extension, reported L’Equipe.

The report in the French daily added that Messi could join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, too.

The 35-year-old striker has also been linked to Barcelona. But he has reportedly rejected phone calls from the Barcelona negotiator.

Messi is currently on a two-year contract with PSG, expiring in June 2023. As the uncertainty grows about his future at PSG, the Argentine World Cup-winning star could be seen playing at a different club at the end of this summer.