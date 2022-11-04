Lionel Messi unveiled as BYJU’S global brand ambassador

Indian education technology company BYJU’S have unveiled Argentina star Lionel Messi as their global brand ambassador for its social initiative, Education for All on Friday.

Messi, who plays in the Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’S to promote the cause of equitable education.

Earlier this year, the Ed-tech company became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in Qatar.

“I chose to partner with BYJU’S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top.” Messi said.

“The long-term engagement, which begins as Lionel Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 as captain of Argentina’s national football team, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU’S Education For All,” the statement from BYJU’S said.