Liverpool’s Alisson to miss Community Shield final against Man City through injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss Saturday's FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City but will return for his team's Premier League opener against Fulham on August 6, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Thursday.

Liverpool's No.1 has not featured for the Reds since the pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok earlier in July.

Forward Diogo Jota, battling a muscle injury, will also remain sidelined.

“No, Alisson and Diogo have no [chance]. Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will be definitely available for Fulham, but not for the weekend,” Klopp said.

“And the same for Diogo. Diogo was not here with us, so how could he play a football game? That will take a while, unfortunately. That’s it.”