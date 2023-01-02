Football

Liverpool can’t play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp

With forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both sidelined due to injury Liverpool brought in Gakpo, who scored three goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Reuters
02 January, 2023 10:35 IST
02 January, 2023 10:35 IST
FILE: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

FILE: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both sidelined due to injury Liverpool brought in Gakpo, who scored three goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club “cannot play like monopoly” in the transfer market and that he has “faith and trust” in the players at his disposal.

Also Read
When is Messi back at PSG? Coach Galtier reveals return date after 3-1 loss to Lens

With forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both sidelined due to injury Liverpool brought in Gakpo, who scored three goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup, from PSV Eindhoven for a reported initial fee of 37 million pounds ($44.67 million).

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you can read is, ‘Who next?’” said the German.

“We cannot play like Monopoly. We never did ... It is a big part of my philosophy, working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them that we need another player in their position.”

After a poor start to the season Liverpool is 15 points behind leader Arsenal but has won its last four league games to move up to sixth ahead of Monday’s trip to Brentford.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us