Salah, Firmino and Mane can't shine without Liverpool teammates: Solari

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are "fantastic" but would not be as successful without the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson behind them, according to Santiago Solari.

Liverpool's formidable front line have been key to helping Jurgen Klopp's side establish a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League, scoring 22 goals and supplying 13 assists cumulatively.

The trio will no doubt be central to the Reds' chances of winning the Club World Cup, with a semi-final against Monterrey on Wednesday preceding a potential meeting with Flamengo for the trophy.

Solari, who led Madrid to Club World Cup success in 2018, believes Salah, Firmino and Mane are only able to shine so brightly because of the quality backing them up on the pitch.

"They are fantastic of course. These three strikers almost every game score," Solari told Omnisport.

"They're always a threat to any defence. It's about the team when you're successful. They wouldn't be who they are without such a solid midfield and defenders like Van Dijk or a goalkeeper like Alisson. So football, it's all about the team."

Solari was unsure if Klopp can be considered the world's leading coach, but he had no doubt Liverpool has proven itself best team on the planet. However, he was unwilling to write off Flamengo as potential Club World Cup champion.

"You never know who's the best manager but you can say who's the best team. Liverpool have proven to be the best team in the last two years," said Solari.

"They're trying to repeat this year. They're Champions League champions and they're playing very well. That will have a lot to do with the manager whom I respect a lot. He's very charismatic.

"I think most important of all, he got Liverpool to play football. It represents the way fans feel. Aggressive, high tempo, I love Klopp and this Liverpool side."

He added: "This tournament is always full of surprises. It's not always the favourite who wins it. In many occasions the South American teams won.

"Independiente won this tournament, Racing, River Plate in 1996. Yes, there's always room for surprise and we'll see who gets to the final."