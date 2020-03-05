Van Dijk slams 'negative' critics after Liverpool's recent defeats

Virgil van Dijk slammed Liverpool's doubters after the critics came out in force following a run of three defeats in four matches.

The losses have come in three different competitions, putting Jurgen Klopp's side on the back foot in the last 16 of the Champions League, halting its 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, and ending its FA Cup participation.

A 2-0 reverse at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday left the top-flight title as the only domestic honour available to the Reds, which Van Dijk pointedly suggested is no small thing.

"In life there are people who are never satisfied. They are always looking for negative things. That's the reality," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

"Either you go on with that negative spirit or you just focus on the good things – and I'm definitely focusing on the good things.

"We are in a very good situation. Close to what we all hope to achieve. Let's just go for it, enjoy it. Let's focus on 'just' the Premier League, because it's very small, huh?"

Responding to the notion that Liverpool had not been that bothered about winning the FA Cup, particularly in light of playing a reserve team in the fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, Van Dijk was emphatic.

"That's stupid to say, in my opinion," said the Dutchman. "Every competition we play in, we want to win.

"We showed that against Chelsea with the line-up and the way we kept going, the energy we put in. We tried to do as much as possible to win the game."