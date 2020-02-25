Manchester United's Paul Pogba admits Liverpool deserves Premier League title

Paul Pogba conceded Liverpool is "way ahead of everyone else" even if the Manchester United midfielder is desperate not to see Jurgen Klopp's men lift the Premier League.

Liverpool has been unstoppable in the league this season and Monday's come-from-behind 3-2 win over West Ham at Anfield means it has won 26 and drawn one of its 27 games. The Reds can become the first team to wrap up the Premier League by March and is on course to go one better than 2018-19 when it finished runner-up to Manchester City, though it did also lift the Champions League.

'Way ahead of everyone else'

United midfielder Pogba, who has endured an injury-hit campaign, said credit must be given where it is due even though the Red Devils midfielder is disappointed to see the club's rival succeed.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "They are so way ahead of everyone else. They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy. As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don't want them to win the title. We don't want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

"They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid]."