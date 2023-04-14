Football

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Manchester City

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

CHENNAI 14 April, 2023 16:01 IST
Liverpool was fined $46,908 for improper conduct during its loss to Manchester City.

Liverpool was fined $46,908 for improper conduct during its loss to Manchester City.

Liverpool was fined 37,500 pounds ($46,908.75) by the Football Association after its players surrounded the referee during this month’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper,” the FA said in a statement on Friday.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC’s fine following a subsequent hearing.”

