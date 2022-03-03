Liverpool hoping for favour from old rival Manchester United

For a couple of hours on Sunday, Liverpool fans will throw off their usual disdain for Manchester United and be rooting for their great rival as it takes on Manchester City.

Should Liverpool beat West Ham United on Saturday, it would close the gap in the Premier League title race to three points having played the same amount of games.

If United were then to beat City at The Etihad the following day, Liverpool's title destiny would be in its own hands. It is a big if, however, as United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick faces his biggest test since coming in to replace sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

RELATED| Minamino doubles sends Liverpool through to FA Cup last eight

While United is unbeaten in their last eight league games under the German, only one was against a top-six team, four have ended in draws including a 0-0 home stalemate with relegation-threatened Watford last time out, and fans are still struggling to work out a recognisable style of football.

City, while suffering a blip in a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous home game, have won 15 of their last 17 Premier League games and allowing United to sabotage their title hopes is unthinkable.

United did win on their last league visit to The Etihad almost a year ago, although that 2-0 triumph merely delayed City's procession to a third title in four years.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were on target that day and Fernandes has raised the stakes ahead of Sunday's clash, especially with United's hopes of finishing in the top four hanging in the balance.

"It's one of those games where we know what it means for the city, for the fans, for the club and for ourselves," he said. "It's a game we want to win at all costs."

RELATED| Ronaldo and United left frustrated in goalless draw against Watford

United are in fourth place but their grip on the last Champions League qualification spot is precarious. The side has 47 points from 27 games, two more than fifth-placed West Ham United and sixth-placed Arsenal, but Arsenal has three games in hand and is in the driving seat.

Arsenal plays at Watford in Sunday's early kickoff when a win would seriously turn up the heat on United. Liverpool has won its last 11 games in all competitions, claimed the League Cup last weekend with a penalty shootout win over Chelsea and will be buoyant ahead of the visit of West Ham.

RELATED| Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win Carabao Cup

The relegation battle continues at the weekend with bottom club Norwich City desperate for a victory against a Brentford side which has fallen into the danger zone. Brentford is in 15th place but has lost seven of its last eight league games and defeat at Norwich would leave Thomas Frank's side in real danger of undoing all its early-season promise by being relegated.

Burnley, which missed the chance to escape the bottom three in midweek when losing at home to Leicester City, hosts third-placed Chelsea knowing a point would haul it above Everton, which faces Tottenham Hotspur away on Monday.

Leeds United, another side in danger of being dragged into the relegation zone, begins life after Marcelo Bielsa with a tricky away trip to Leicester City on Saturday. New American manager Jesse Marsch will need to hit the ground running to turn around the club's slump.