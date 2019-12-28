Liverpool has learned from last season's 'mistake', says Mane

Sadio Mane insisted Liverpool had learned from the "mistake" of last season as they continue their charge towards the Premier League title.

Liverpool claimed 97 points in 2018-19 but ended up one behind champion Manchester City.

But it is well on track to better that tally, sitting on 52 through 18 games and holding a 13-point advantage at the top.

Mane, who has scored nine league goals this season, said Jurgen Klopp's side had taken plenty from last campaign, when they held a seven-point lead at the top in January.

"If you lose the league that hurts you in the head mentally, so we always focus on the same target – we want to win something," he told UK newspapers, via The Telegraph.

"We have learned from the mistake last year. That was a tough time for us and I think we have learned a lot from it."

Liverpool have won 17 of their 18 Premier League games this season to open up a huge lead at the top.

Mane believes his side have improved from 2018-19, when they went on to win the Champions League.

"I think we are better this season than last year in what we're trying to do. It's another adventure for us. Let's keep working and try to keep things at the same level," the attacker said.

"I think you have to sacrifice yourself at this moment when you are in our situation. You have to deal with it and keep going. We are all working hard every minute of the day to get better and better."

Liverpool hosts fifth-placed Wolves on Sunday.