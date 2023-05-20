Football

Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa, Live Score: Ramsey scores to put visitors ahead, LIV vs AVL first half updates

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 20 May, 2023 20:07 IST
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scores his team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scores his team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Confirmed Starting lineups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz
Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Ollie Watkins

MATCH PREVIEW (via Reuters)

Liverpool’s late-season charge could yet see it gatecrash the top-four and it hosts Aston Villa seeking an eighth successive victory to keep the pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United which is away at Bournemouth.

Liverpool manager Juergen Kloppp, after the 3-0 away win at Leicester, said six weeks ago he had doubts about the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season.

“I didn’t believe it can happen,” Klopp told reporters. “What we lacked that time was obviously consistency and there was only one chance for us to get in these situations – winning pretty much all the football games.

“All the rest is not in our own hands but we know we have to win all the games until the end of the season to have a chance.

“... You wish anyway that the opponent was just losing and you have that kind of pressure off your shoulder. Our job is to keep the pressure.”

When and where will Liverpool vs Aston Villa be played?
The Premier League game Liverpool vs Aston Villa will be played at Anfield, Liverpool. It is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa?
Liverpool vs Aston Villa can be watched on Star Sports network.
When can I live stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa?
The Premier League fixture Liverpool vs Aston Villa can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

