Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa, Live Score: Ramsey scores to put visitors ahead, LIV vs AVL first half updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Confirmed Starting lineups: Liverpool: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Ollie Watkins

MATCH PREVIEW (via Reuters)

Liverpool’s late-season charge could yet see it gatecrash the top-four and it hosts Aston Villa seeking an eighth successive victory to keep the pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United which is away at Bournemouth.

Liverpool manager Juergen Kloppp, after the 3-0 away win at Leicester, said six weeks ago he had doubts about the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season.

“I didn’t believe it can happen,” Klopp told reporters. “What we lacked that time was obviously consistency and there was only one chance for us to get in these situations – winning pretty much all the football games.

“All the rest is not in our own hands but we know we have to win all the games until the end of the season to have a chance.

“... You wish anyway that the opponent was just losing and you have that kind of pressure off your shoulder. Our job is to keep the pressure.”