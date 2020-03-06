Liverpool's Alisson ruled out of Champions League clash with Atletico

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid as he faces at least a week out with a hip injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazil international missed the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday, with Adrian taking his place – as expected – between the posts.

Klopp revealed Alisson had suffered a slight problem in training prior to the Stamford Bridge trip and he was left behind to avoid risking him unnecessarily, though he was set to be rested anyway.

But after further investigations, it was discovered Alisson's issue was more problematic than initially thought.

He is now set to miss Atletico's visit to Anfield on Wednesday, with Diego Simeone's men 1-0 up from the first leg.

When asked about injuries and whether Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit to face Atletico, Klopp told reporters: "Yes, Jordan has a chance, but not for Bournemouth [on Saturday].

"Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] is not involved and unfortunately Alisson is out. Yeah, he's out. In training before Chelsea, [there was a] little incident.

"Then we thought, 'come on, no risks' and left him out of the squad. The next day they found something and now he's out – we'll see, but next week for sure, then we'll see.

"Muscle [injury]. Slightly, in the hip region. You [the media] could all do you work still [with the injury], but for a professional goalkeeper it's slightly different. That's the situation."

Klopp does not expect the 27-year-old to be out for too long.

"I don't want to say no, but I don't know," Klopp replied when asked if Alisson could be back to face Everton on March 16.

"He's not available for the next week. Then we have to judge the situation. I would say after the international break he'll be 100 per cent, but before that I don't know."

It is the second injury Alisson has suffered this season, having missed more than two months at the beginning of the campaign.

Liverpool goes into the clash with Bournemouth on the back of three defeats in its last four matches, with the Chelsea reverse coming on the back of a 3-0 loss at Watford - which ended its 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.