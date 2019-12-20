Football Football FIFA Club World Cup final live streaming: When and where to watch Liverpool vs Flamengo live? Here's all you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup final, where European champion Liverpool faces Brazilian side Flamengo on Saturday. Team Sportstar 20 December, 2019 20:39 IST Adam Lallana after Wednesday’s win over Monterrey in the Club World Cup semifinal. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 20 December, 2019 20:39 IST When did the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 start?The Club World Cup started on Wednesday 11th December 2019 and runs until Saturday 21st December 2019.Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 being played?The tournament is being held in stadiums across Qatar.Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?2019 Copa Libertadores winner – Flamengo2019 Champions League winner – Liverpool2019 AFC (Asia) Champions League winner– Al-Hilal2019 CAF (Africa) Champions League winner – Es Tunis2019 CONCACAF (North America, South America, Caribbean) Champions League winner – Monterrey2019 OFC (Oceania) Champions League winner – Hienghene Sport2019 Qatar Stars League (top division) winner – Al-SaddHow to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final?There's no information on the live streaming of the Club World Cup final in India, yet.When is the final between Liverpool and Flamengo being played?It is being played on Saturday, December 21.What time does the Liverpool vs Flamengo final start?It starts at 11:00 PM IST. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos