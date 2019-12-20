FIFA Club World Cup final live streaming: When and where to watch Liverpool vs Flamengo live?

When did the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 start?

The Club World Cup started on Wednesday 11th December 2019 and runs until Saturday 21st December 2019.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 being played?

The tournament is being held in stadiums across Qatar.

Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

2019 Copa Libertadores winner – Flamengo

2019 Champions League winner – Liverpool

2019 AFC (Asia) Champions League winner– Al-Hilal

2019 CAF (Africa) Champions League winner – Es Tunis

2019 CONCACAF (North America, South America, Caribbean) Champions League winner – Monterrey

2019 OFC (Oceania) Champions League winner – Hienghene Sport

2019 Qatar Stars League (top division) winner – Al-Sadd

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final?

There's no information on the live streaming of the Club World Cup final in India, yet.

When is the final between Liverpool and Flamengo being played?

It is being played on Saturday, December 21.

What time does the Liverpool vs Flamengo final start?

It starts at 11:00 PM IST.