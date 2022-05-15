Quadruple? Ask me tomorrow, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said the chances of his side claiming a quadruple of trophies this season, including the FA Cup which it won on Saturday, would become clearer on Sunday when Premier League leaders Manchester City is due to play.

"Let's just see what happens," Klopp told reporters after his side won its second domestic English cup this year, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after an enthralling but goalless two hours at Wembley.

"If they lose against West Ham then I will start thinking. If they don't, we will judge that we will go from there," the German said.

Liverpool is three points behind Manchester City with an inferior goal difference and both clubs has two games left to play in the 2021/22 English domestic campaign.

City is away at West Ham United on Sunday when victory would put it six points ahead and requiring only a draw on the final day of the season to retain the title.

Liverpool will also contest the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Klopp said he expected he would have to make changes to his side when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday after being taken to extra time by Chelsea.

He said he would check in on Sunday regarding the fitness of forward Mohamed Salah and of defender Virgil van Dijk, both of whom were substituted on Saturday, but he said he did not think they were facing worrying injuries.

"I think they both will be fine," he said.

Klopp heaped praise on Liverpool's Colombian winger Luiz Diaz - who signed for the Reds in January from Porto - after he tore Chelsea apart in a blistering opening spell to the FA Cup final and looked a threat throughout the match.

"What a boy, what a story, what a player, but he should have scored," Klopp said. "He fits like a glove to our football and that's really, really special."

Saturday's win means Klopp has become only the second manager to win the European Cup or Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the English top-flight title all with the same English club, along with Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.